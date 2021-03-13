Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in CIS Economic Council meeting

A delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 89th meeting of the CIS Economic Council via video link. The meeting discussed issues relating to various areas of cooperation between the CIS countries, including mitigation of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides paid special attention to development of joint measures to offset crises and use effectively the available resources to build up cooperation.

The sides discussed draft agreements on cooperation in promoting employment in the CIS, on cooperation in the field of sanitary protection of the territories of the CIS counties, on a medium-term plan of joint actions to counter the spread of infectious diseases and other documents on the agenda of the 89th meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

