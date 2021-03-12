Turkmenistan and Russia to enhance cooperation in TV and radio broadcasting

Chairman of the State Committee on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan Arslan Ashirov and First Deputy Director General of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) Anton Zlatopolsky discussed online the opportunities for enhancing cooperation in information exchange and interaction through the mass media.

During the online talks, the sides paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting. In this regard, Arslan Ashirov invited Russian colleagues to Turkmenistan to participate and cover the festive events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence and the 140th anniversary of the founding of Ashgabat.

Following the talks, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

