Turkmenistan’s world weightlifting champion and her coach honored in Ashgabat

The 2018 World Weightlifting Champion Yulduz Dzhumabayeva and her coach Meretguly Sahetmyradov received government awards in a ceremony at “Sport” hotel of the Olympic town in Ashgabat.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's decree was read out at the ceremony, according to which Yulduz Dzhumabayeva, a student of the Turkmen Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, was awarded the medal “For Love for the Motherland". By the presidential resolution, she was also presented with “Lexus” passenger car.

By the decree of the President of Turkmenistan, Meretguly Sahetmyradov, a coach at the weightlifting section of the School of Higher Sports Excellence, was awarded the medal “For Love for the Motherland.” By the presidential resolution, he was presented with keys to a new apartment for raising athletes that won top prizes at international competitions.

