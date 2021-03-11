President of Turkmenistan attends celebration of world weightlifting champion

The President of Turkmenistan, head of the country’s NOC Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the ceremony of celebration of the 2018 World Weightlifting Champion Yulduz Dzhumabayeva at the Olympic town in Ashgabat.

The International Weightlifting Federation declared Turkmen athlete Yulduz Dzhumabayeva (up to 45 kilograms) the winner of the 2018 World Championship held in Ashgabat, following an anti-doping rule violation by the Thai athlete who won the gold medal. Following the ensuing disqualification and redistribution of medals, silver medal holder Dzhumabayeva was declared the champion.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan noted that this victory is the result of state policy aimed at developing mass physical education in the country and promoting the principles of a healthy lifestyle.

The ceremony was also attended via video communication by President of the International Weightlifting Federation Michael Irani and Secretary General of the Federation Mohammed Jalud.

