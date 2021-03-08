Mothers with many children honored in Ashgabat in celebration of March 8

The Ashgabat Center of Public Associations hosted a ceremony honoring mothers who gave birth and raised eight or more children that were awarded the honorary title of “Ene Myakhri” (maternal tenderness) under the decree by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Another festive ceremony was held at the Ashgabat mayor’s office, during which families with many children were handed keys to comfortable apartments. The festive ceremonies were attended by representatives of the government, heads of ministries, departments, public associations, mass media and artistic community.

Official ceremonies honoring mothers with many children and handing keys to comfortable apartments to families with many children were also held in all regional centers of the country.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021