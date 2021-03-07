President of Turkmenistan receives Foreign Minister of Turkey

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was on a working visit to Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the head of state and his guest exchanged views on the prospects for the Turkmen-Turkish partnership. The trade-economic sphere, energy and transport and communication sector were named among the priority areas of interaction. The Turkish Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for supporting the operations of Turkish businesses in the Turkmen market.

The President of Turkmenistan and the Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed holding a high-level Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey summit in Ashgabat this year. It was noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic this event was rescheduled. In this regard, Berdimuhamedov stressed that the Turkmen side stands ready to organize a high-level trilateral meeting at any suitable time.

