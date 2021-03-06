President of Turkmenistan awards mothers with many children honorary title “Ene Myakhri” in celebration of March 8

Presiding over a regular government meeting via video link, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on awarding women with many children in celebration of International Women's Day marked on March 8.

In accordance with the decree, mothers who gave birth and raised eight or more children have been awarded the honorary title of Turkmenistan “Ene Myakhri” (maternal tenderness).

While signing the document, the head of state informed the meeting of the decision to allocate flats to large families. In this regard, the Turkmen leader instructed the speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan, the governor of Ashgabat and the heads of regional administrations to hand over awards and gifts to mothers of large families on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, as well as keys to flats.

