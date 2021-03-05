Turkmenistan assumes chairmanship of Economic Cooperation Organization

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the XIV Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) via video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Secretary General of ECO Hadi Sulaimanpur.

At the meeting, Chairman of the XIV ECO Summit, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the handover the ECO chairmanship to Turkmenistan in 2021. The Turkish leader noted the important role played by Turkmenistan in promoting international cooperation, including through international organizations, and gave the floor to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude to the ECO member states for their confidence, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan views its chairmanship as a high mission and would spare no effort to make it successful for the sake of common interests.

In this regard, the Turkmen leader briefed the summit participants on the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the ECO.

Addressing the summit participants, the President of Turkmenistan noted that Ashgabat regards the ECO activities as one of the factors of the regional progress with great potential for implementation of national programs of economic development of the ECO member states.

