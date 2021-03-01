Turkmenistan introduces visa preferences for UN staff

Turkmenistan has introduced visa preferences for the UN staff and its specialized bodies. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect.

According to the decree, beginning 2 March 2021, foreign citizens holding UN passports are allowed to enter Turkmenistan without a visa, stay in the country for up to 30 (thirty) calendar days, leave the country and transit its territory. Foreign citizens employed by the UN or its specialized bodies accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as their family members are also exempted from obtaining a visa for the period of work in Turkmenistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan was instructed to inform the United Nations about this decision.

According to the presidential decree, these measures aim to further strengthen Turkmenistan’s relations with the UN and its bodies and create optimal conditions for the staff of this organization in accordance with the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN.

