President of Turkmenistan meets with members of national parliament

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with member of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The meeting discussed the tasks facing the country's members of parliament, as well as priority areas of legislative work for 2021.

In his keynote address to the member of parliament, the head of state noted that the Mejlis needs to qualitatively improve the entire legal framework of the state and, first of all, develop laws that have a direct bearing on the present and future of Turkmenistan as a social state governed by the rule of law.

He also stressed that the legislative body of Turkmenistan is switching to a qualitatively new, bicameral parliamentary system, which is an important historical event in the social and political life of Turkmenistan.

