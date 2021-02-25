Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan meet in Ankara

Foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, foreign minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and foreign minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting in the Turkish capital.

During the talks, the sides noted the significant potential for trilateral interaction in the spheres of fuel and energy, trade, economic and transport and logistics. The foreign ministers of the three countries reviewed issues relating to the implementation of the agreements reached earlier. In particular, special attention was paid to the intensification of cooperation along the Lapis lazuli transport corridor.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan called this meeting historic and stressed that this mechanism contributes to building up the positive dynamics of development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, the trilateral format of cooperation between the three fraternal countries makes a significant contribution to the prosperity and stability of the entire region.

In turn, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan noted the timeliness of signing an agreement between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the joint development of the Dostluk oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea that opens up great prospects for cooperation in the field of energy.

The sides signed a joint statement on the outcomes of the 5th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.

