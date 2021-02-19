Scientific conference in Ashgabat marks Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan

The scientific conference titled “Diplomacy of Turkmenistan - History, Present Day and Future” was held in Ashgabat in celebration of the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan. The forum was attended by the leaders and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, academic staff and students of the higher education establishments, representatives of public associations, local and foreign mass media.

At the beginning of the conference, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov read out President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's congratulatory message to the Turkmen diplomats.

In his message, the head of state noted the importance of the diplomatic service in developing international relations. He also emphasized that the foreign policy of Turkmenistan is aimed at maintaining global peace, security and sustainable development.

Speakers at the conference noted the important contribution of Turkmen diplomacy to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trust at the regional and global level. In this regard, the conference stressed the importance of Ashgabat's international initiatives to address social, economic, environmental and other challenges of our time.

