Turkmenistan and International Road Transport Union to develop cooperation

The Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto Key discussed online the key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides paid special attention to cooperation in the field of improving transport links between states by developing transport and transit corridors, improving logistics and digitalizing the industry.

Umberto de Pretto praised Turkmenistan’s commitment to improving transport infrastructure in the country and the region. In particular, the head of the IRU welcomed the work carried out by Turkmenistan to create advanced transport infrastructure, as well as conditions for its effective functioning by joining international conventions and treaties.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the international conference of transport ministers of landlocked developing countries to be held in Turkmenistan in 2021.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021