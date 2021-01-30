Turkmenistan registers second Russian vaccine against COVID-19 – EpiVacCorona

Turkmenistan continues registration of vaccines for prevention of viral diseases in accordance with the national legislation.

In particular, Turkmenistan issued a certificate of registration of the second Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona based on the results of expert analysis by the Center for Registration of Medicines and State Quality Control under the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry.

The vaccine was developed by the Federal Budgetary Institution “State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR” of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare in Russia.

Following the registration, this vaccine can be purchased and used in the country. The new vaccine EpiVacCorona has passed all tests that proved the high degree of the product safety. At the same time, the effectiveness of the vaccine was about 100 percent.

Earlier, Turkmenistan registered a combined vector vaccine known as Sputnik V. This two-component vaccine was developed by the Nikolai Gamaleya Russian Research Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Turkmenistan became the first country in the world to register EpiVacCorona vaccine after the Russian Federation and the first country in Central Asia to officially approve the use of Sputnik V vaccine.

