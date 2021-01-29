Turkmenistan, Japan hold talks on development of economic cooperation

The heads and representatives of a number of Turkmenistan’s departments and President of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Tatsuya Watanabe held online talks to discuss issues relating to economic cooperation.

The delegation of Turkmenistan included heads and representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the State Concern "Turkmengaz" and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs.

The sides discussed the pace of development of bilateral economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the Japanese company’s participation in the implementation of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan. In this regard, representatives of the Turkmen delegation highly appreciated the Japanese company’s contribution to the construction of the plant for production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas in Akhal province and ensuring its uninterrupted operation.

The sides also discussed the implementation of joint investment projects with the involvement of international financial institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

