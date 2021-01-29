Implementation of human rights obligations by Turkmenistan discussed in Ashgabat

The interdepartmental commission on the implementation of Turkmenistan's international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law held a meeting in Ashgabat. It was attended by heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and other ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan and heads of public associations.

In his opening statement, the Chairman of the interdepartmental commission, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov spoke about measures taken by Turkmenistan in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law. The meeting heard the reports on the activities of the interdepartmental commission in 2020 and outlined the priority areas of work for the coming period.

Members of the interdepartmental commission briefed the meeting on the ongoing activities, including workshops, meetings and consultations on preparation of national reports and reviews. The importance of studying best practices in the implementation of human rights was also emphasized.

