Turkmenistan registers national observers for elections of members of National Council

Turkmenistan registered national observers for elections of members of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) Chamber of the new bicameral parliament Milli Gengesh (National Council). National observers were nominated by political parties, public associations, citizen groups and candidates for election to the Khalk Maslakhaty.

In total, 436 observers were registered from the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, public associations as well as groups of citizens, who are expected to monitor the process of voting. They will undergo training workshops to get a comprehensive understanding of the changes in the national electoral legislation, their official duties and procedure of conducting the upcoming elections.

National observers will attend meetings of election commissions, regional, district and city people's councils. They are authorized to monitor the compliance of electoral procedures with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

According to the Election Code of Turkmenistan, the powers of national observers are terminated on the day of the official publication of the election results. Elections of members of the Khalk Maslakhaty Chamber are scheduled for the last Sunday of March this year.

