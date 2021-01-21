Turkmenistan prepares to host World Track Cycling Championship and Davis Cup qualifying round in 2021

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Olympic village in Ashgabat, where he got acquainted with preparations for the World Track Cycling Championship and the qualifying round of the Davis Cup international tennis tournament to be held in Turkmenistan this year.

The meeting was attended by the heads of a number of ministries and departments in the sphere of health and sports, as well as the governor of Ashgabat and heads of public associations.

The Turkmen leader instructed the relevant leaders to effectively use Turkmenistan’s experience in holding major international competitions, as well as the high-quality sports infrastructure available in the Olympic village in Ashgabat.

