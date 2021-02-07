Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan receives Taliban delegation

The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting between the leadership of the country's foreign ministry and the delegation of the Political Office of the Taliban movement, led by the head of the office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

During the talks, the sides stressed the importance of establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan has been supporting the Afghan people for many years by promoting the development of the Afghan economy, primarily in the strategically important areas such as energy, transport and communications.

The sides also noted the importance of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, high-voltage power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railways for the economic development of Afghanistan.

Representatives of the Taliban movement expressed full support for the implementation of the above infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the Afghan people.

Following the talks, Spokesman for the Taliban's Political Office and negotiating team Mohammad Suhail Shahin made a statement for press. On behalf of the Political Office of the Taliban movement, he expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the invitation to visit Turkmenistan and hospitality extended to the delegation. He noted that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, has put forward a number of initiatives in the recent years aimed at establishing peace and development in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Suhail Shahin expressed confidence that the implementation of the TAPI and TAP projects, as well as construction of railways from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan would contribute to achieving peace in the region and economic development of Afghanistan.

