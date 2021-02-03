Turkmenistan, UN discuss cooperation at national and regional level

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with heads and representatives of the UN agencies operating at the country and regional level.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan thanked the representatives of international organizations for expanding partnerships with Turkmenistan. He stressed that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN is a strategic area of the country's foreign policy.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of plans aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN. In particular, the sides noted the importance of 44 joint documents worth more than 82 million US dollars signed by Turkmenistan and international organizations last December.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the cooperation framework between the government of Turkmenistan and the UN for 2021-2025 in the area of sustainable development.

