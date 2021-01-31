Turkmenistan’s National Commission for UNESCO holds meeting

Turkmenistan’s National Commission for UNESCO held a regular meeting in Ashgabat. The Commission discussed a number of issues relating to promoting the historical and cultural monuments of Turkmenistan for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Particular attention was paid to the pace of work for nomination of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and Turkmen Alabai breeding to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The meeting participants discussed prospects for enhancing interaction with UNESCO in the framework of the project “Creative Cities Network.” They exchanged views on the draft proposal to include Ashgabat in “Design” nomination of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

The Commission also discussed issues relating to multilateral cooperation through UNESCO. In particular, the meeting participants noted the importance of the agreement signed the day before by the ministries of culture of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the joint promotion, management and protection of the components of the serial transnational nomination “Silk Road: Zaravshan-Karakum Corridor” in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

