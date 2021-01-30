Fund for precious metals and precious stones established in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has established the Fund for Precious Metals and Precious Stones to further improve the activities on the circulation of precious metals and precious stones. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via video link.

In accordance with the document, the Committee for Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan was renamed to the Fund for Precious Metals and Precious Stones. The presidential decree also approved the Fund Regulations.

The document instructs Turkmenistan’s Central Bank and the Ministry of Justice to submit within one month proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on changes and amendments to the legislation of Turkmenistan arising from this resolution.

