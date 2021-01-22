Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign Memorandum on joint development of oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development of hydrocarbon resources of Dostluk (Friendship) field in the Caspian Sea. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony online.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and visiting Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the signing of the Memorandum marked a milestone in the history of traditionally friendly, fraternal Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations.

In response, Ilham Aliyev also stressed the exceptional importance of signing the Memorandum on joint development of Dostluk oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea.

Following the statements by the heads of state, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the joint development of hydrocarbon resources of Dostluk field in the Caspian Sea.

