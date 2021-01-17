Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry holds briefing on opening of Turkmen-Afghan infrastructure facilities

The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held a briefing on the commissioning of three infrastructure facilities last Thursday, including the Kerki (Turkmenistan) - Shibirgan (Afghanistan) power transmission line, the 30-kilometer Akina-Andkhoy railway section in the Afghan territory, as well as the Imamnazar (Turkmenistan) - Akina (Afghanistan) and Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) - Turgundi (Afghanistan) international fiber-optic communication lines.

The briefing was attended by the heads of a number of ministries, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, rectors of the higher education establishments, national and foreign journalists. Ambassadors of Turkmenistan to foreign countries also took part in the briefing via video conferencing.

As the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted in his speech, these projects are the real steps towards Afghanistan’s consistent joining the regional and international economic processes, the integration of this country into the system of continental transport and communication links.

Meredov also stressed that in terms of their geo-economic and geopolitical significance the infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan and Afghanistan go beyond the regional framework. The foreign minister confirmed the invariability of Ashgabat's position on providing comprehensive political, diplomatic and economic support to Afghanistan, which is part of an integrated long-term state strategy for Turkmenistan's cooperation with this state.

