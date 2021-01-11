Muscovites invited to New Year gastronomic tour of Turkmen dastarkhan

In the period of New Year holidays, the newly opened restaurant “Ashgabat” invited residents and guests of the Russian capital to a gastronomic journey across the expanses of Turkmen national cuisine.

In fact, this is the first and the only public catering place in the multi-million metropolis offering the traditional Turkmen cuisine. There are many cafes and restaurants in Moscow, where the fans of oriental cuisine can enjoy a varied menu to their taste. However, only “Ashgabat” restaurant offers the most authentic Turkmen dishes, such as the queen of dastarkhan - dograma.

The collection of small culinary masterpieces is crowned with aromatic first hot dishes, like shurpa and unash. The restaurant boasts an inexhaustible set of variations of fried, steamed and baked dough combinations with various types of meat: dumplings, pasties, somsa, fitchi. The choice of shish kebabs on a real grill is varied, yet lula kebab on the restaurant’s menu could be previously found only in real Ashgabat.

The convenient location within walking distance from the metro station near the city center makes the restaurant attractive both for representatives of the Turkmen diaspora of the Russian capital and all other curious admirers of gastronomic delights who are ready to embark on an exciting journey across the endless expanses of the Turkmen dastarkhan. Cozy halls can accommodate many guests at a time. At the same time, one can order takeaway of the favorite oriental delicacies.

