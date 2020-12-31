Parliament of Turkmenistan announces motto of 2021

The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan approved the motto of 2021 “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Peace and Trust”. The parliamentary decree was published in the country's newspapers.

According to the document, the motto was adopted with the view of promoting and informing the world community of the country's domestic and foreign policy, in honor of the 30th anniversary of independence, as well as supporting President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s initiative to name declare 2021 the Year under the motto “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Peace and Trust.”

The motto of 2020 was “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Neutrality.”

