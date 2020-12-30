Turkmenistan's main New Year tree reported to be tallest in Central Asia

Turkmenistan’s main New Year tree has been recognized as the tallest New Year tree in Central Asia in 2020, MIR 24 TV and Radio Company reported.

The New Year tree in Ashgabat is 41 meters high, including the star decorating its top, and 16 meters wide. It stands on the square in front of the Alem (Universe) Cultural and Entertainment Center.

The second place went to the New Year tree in Tashkent, which is 36 meters high and 13 meters wide.

Nur-Sultan and Bishkek share the third place. New Year trees in these two capitals are only 25 meters high.

The administration of the capital of Tajikistan this year decided not to install a New Year tree in the central square of the city.

