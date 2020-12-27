Forum of public associations held Ashgabat

A forum of public associations of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. It discussed issues relating to development of the efficient interaction between the government agencies, business community and non-governmental organizations for implementation of social initiatives and raising public awareness of challenges facing people with disabilities.

The forum was attended by representatives of over one hundred public associations that learned of new initiatives in the field of ecology, gender equality and social policy. Special attention was paid to development of the volunteer movement as part of work of public associations.

Speakers at the forum noted that empowerment of people with disabilities to ensure their comfortable life and full realization of their social potential should be the major focus of work of public associations in the country.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020