Development of digital economy discussed in Ashgabat

The Interdepartmental Commission on Development of Digital Economy in Turkmenistan held an online meeting. Representatives of a number of ministries, departments, local administrations, banks, specialists of IT platforms discussed introduction of digital technologies at all levels of state activities and public life.

Turkmen Telecom Agency, a competent body in charge of development of the digital economy in the country, presented a national project of a single identification and authentication system (SIAS). The system is designed to provide authorized access to participants of information interaction (citizens-applicants and officials of executive authorities) to the state-owned electronic resources to provide citizens with electronic services.

There was also presented a draft system of interdepartmental electronic interaction (SIEI), which is a digital program allowing the central, regional and local authorities of the country, credit organizations and other SIEI participants to exchange data for provision of public services to citizens and organizations in electronic format.

