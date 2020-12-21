Star of the Year pop contest wraps up in Ashgabat

The finals of the singing contest "Ýylyň parlak ýyldyzy" (Star of the Year) was held in Ashgabat.

The contest comprised several qualifying rounds, the first of which were held at the regional level. The best young singers from the regions selected during the first qualifying rounds were provided with the opportunity to perform on the TV and Radio Channel "Turkmen Ovazy" (Turkmen music). TV viewers and radio listeners had the chance to appreciate their talents and vote for their favorite singer via SMS and phone calls. This stage of the contest identified ten best performers who passed to the finals.

Following the final count of votes, the contest presenters announced the decision of the jury. Leyli Okdirova became the winner of the Star of the Year title. She was awarded a challenge cup and an incentive prize.

