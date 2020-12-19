President of Turkmenistan participates in online meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the online meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the importance of promoting economic interests of the CIS beyond its geographical boundaries, integrating neighboring countries and neighboring regions into joint projects. According to Berdimuhamedov, priority should be given to establishment of transport and transit infrastructure, optimization and expansion of energy supplies, construction of new service lines and communications.

He informed his CIS colleagues that Ashgabat plans to hold a high-level international conference next year to discuss strengthening of peace, security and ensuring sustainable development. The President of Turkmenistan invited the leaders of the CIS countries to take part in this forum.

Following the meeting, a number of finalized draft documents were signed, including the Decision on the Joint Statement of the Heads of the CIS Member States on the Occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, the Decision on the Implementation of the Interstate Program “Cultural Capitals of the CIS” in Kyrgyzstan in 2022, the Decision on declaring 2022 the Year of Folk Art and Cultural Heritage and 2023 the Year of the Russian Language as a Language of Interethnic Communication.

