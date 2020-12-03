Artists from Turkic-speaking countries hold video festival on Turkmen dance Kushtdepdi

Development of the cultural dialogue was the focus of discussion of the online meeting between the leadership of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture - TURKSOY Dyusen Kaseinov. Artists from the Turkic-speaking countries and Turkic-speaking regions of Russia and Moldova also participated in the online meeting via video link.

The meeting emphasized the importance of developing partnerships between the peoples in the sphere of culture and popularizing their achievements in art.

Following the official part of the meeting, artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Russian regions of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, as well as from Gagauzia (Moldova) congratulated the Turkmen people on the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

They held a fiery Kushtdepdi video festival, in which artists of the TURKSOY member countries sang and danced this ancient ritual dance of the Turkmen people. The musical and ethnographic marathon finished with the performance by the State Dance Ensemble of Turkmenistan.

