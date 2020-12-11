Turkmenistan participates in online meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

The Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the online meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states chaired by Uzbekistan.

The online meeting was attended by the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as the Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. The sides discussed issues relating to strengthening regional security and development of cooperation in the field of healthcare, science and culture.

Speaking at the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan presented the country’s position on ensuring political and economic stability in the CIS space, strengthening friendship and good neighborliness, protecting environment and developing partnerships in the field of health, including through the UN. The head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan also briefed the meeting participant on the measures taken by Ashgabat to ensure international information security.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on the draft Joint Statement of the Heads of the CIS Member States on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, the Joint Statement on Cooperation in the Field of International Information Security and the Plan of Inter-MFA Consultations in the CIS for 2021. The sides also agreed to declare 2022 the Year of Folk Art and Cultural Heritage and 2023 the Year of the Russian Language as a Language of Interethnic Communication in the CIS.

