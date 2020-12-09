Turkmenistan’s Central Bank issues commemorative coins and new banknotes in celebration of 25th anniversary of neutrality

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan issued golden and silver commemorative coins and modified banknotes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country’s neutrality.

New 100 manat coins were minted on the request of the Central Bank in Singapore. The golden coin, Au 916,7, weights 39,94 grams, the silver coin, Ag 925, weights 28,28 grams. The diameter of the coins is 38,61 mm.

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan also issued modified 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 manat banknotes in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the country’s neutrality. The design and color of the face side of the banknotes remained the same as a whole. All banknotes feature the new emblem of the theme of the year “Turkmenistan – Homeland of Neutrality”.

The reverse side of new banknotes depicts the International seaport of Turkmenbashi and the Constitution Monument as well as pictures of buildings from the old banknotes issued in 2014. The changes were made to enhance security and improve visual elements of banknote security.

