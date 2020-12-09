UN, OIC pass resolutions on importance of neutrality in strengthening peace

The 75th UN General Assembly passed Turkmenistan-initiated resolution titled “The Role and Importance of a Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” with the unanimous support of the UN member states. The resolution recommends that all UN member-states, UN bodies and other organizations use the potential of neutral countries and their mediation in peaceful settlement of disputes, prevention and resolution of conflicts.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted the resolution titled “The Role of Neutrality Policy in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in the OIC Region and throughout the World” at its 47th session of Council of Foreign Ministers. The document supports the positive role of neutral countries in delivering humanitarian aid in complex emergencies and natural disasters. The resolution also notes that the policy of neutrality promotes strengthening of international and regional stability and plays an important role in development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between countries.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020