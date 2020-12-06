Turkmenistan, UNESCO discuss cooperation in historical and cultural sphere

Turkmenistan held the international scientific conference “Neutral Turkmenistan - UNESCO: international cooperation in the field of history and culture” via video conferencing. The forum was organized by the Magtymguly Institute of Languages, Literature and National Manuscripts and the Turkmen Institute of History and Archeology on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

The international online forum brought together representatives of UNESCO, historians, archaeologists, linguists, writers, translators and heads of research centers and universities from more than twenty countries. Scientists from France, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Ukraine delivered reports at the plenary session, focusing on international scientific exchange, as well as prospects for the further cooperation in the historical and cultural sphere, taking into account the activities of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO that was established this year.

The speakers emphasized Turkmenistan's commitment to protecting national and universal values, establishing an atmosphere of friendship and trust between states and peoples on the basis of the transparent cultural and humanitarian dialogue.

