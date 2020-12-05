Turkmenistan-sponsored mosque inaugurated in Afghanistan

A mosque for 500 people was inaugurated in the village of Akina in Faryab province of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The construction of the mosque was sponsored by Turkmenistan as a gift to the people of the neighboring country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkab Khodzhagulyev; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Afghanistan Khodzha Ovezov; Consul of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif Bazarbay Kabaev, as well as imams of the provinces of Turkmenistan bordering with Afghanistan.

The Afghan side was represented by the Minister of Hajj and Islamic Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Kasim Halimi, heads of the Afghan provinces bordering with Turkmenistan, as well as Turkmens living in these regions.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the opening of the mosque on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality is deeply symbolic, as Ashgabat pays great attention to the restoration of the social sphere of Afghanistan.

On the day of the opening of the new mosque, a humanitarian cargo was delivered from Turkmenistan to the Afghan provinces of Jovzjan, Herat and Faryab, consisting of medicines and medical supplies, household items, textile and food products produced in Turkmenistan.

