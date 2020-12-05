Turkmenistan approves programs for cooperation with international organizations

With the view of enhancing Turkmenistan’s cooperation with international organizations, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving a number of programs, plans and strategies in this area.

The decree approves the Program for Development of the Intellectual Property System of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, the Program for Development of Energy Diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, the National Action Plan for Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, the National Action Plan for 2021-2024 for implementation of the strategy of Turkmenistan on Prevention of Violent Extremism and Counter Terrorism for 2020-2024, and the National Strategy for Development of Renewable Energy in Turkmenistan until 2030.

In accordance with the document, relevant ministries and line departments were instructed to ensure the implementation of measures provided in the above documents.

