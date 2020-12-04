Turkmenistan participates in online meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council

Turkmenistan took part in a two-day online meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council. The meeting discussed a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as major political, economic and humanitarian aspects of cooperation between countries through the OSCE platform.

As was noted at the meeting, Turkmenistan supports joining efforts within the OSCE to address pressing issues in the field of ecology, environmental protection, efficient use of water resources as well as climate change. In this regard, the Turkmen side proposed to prepare an OSCE Comprehensive Environmental Program that would help to specify the organization's priorities in the field of environment protection.

At the meeting, Turkmenistan put forward initiatives for development of effective mechanisms for interaction in the field of regional and global energy security, as well as establishment of the sustainable transport system. In this regard, the meeting once again emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s proposal to establish specialized structures of the OSCE, namely the Council on Sustainable Energy and the Commission on Transport Policy.

