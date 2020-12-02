International energy conference held in Ashgabat

The international scientific and practical conference titled “Sustainable Cooperation in Energy Sector - the Most Important Condition for Global Development” was held in Ashgabat.

The conference marking the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality was attended by more than 220 delegates from 32 countries, including leaders and representatives of 80 oil and gas companies, relevant ministries, departments, international organizations, financial institutions, diplomats, scientists and journalists. Some 120 foreign delegates joined the discussions on the hot topics in the online format because of the international travel restrictions.

The conference discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of international cooperation in the energy sector. Special attention was paid to the energy diplomacy of Turkmenistan. In this regard, the speakers noted the importance of the project on construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline.

As part of the forum, the heads of the structural subdivisions of the Turkmen fuel and energy complex and their potential partners held online talks, discussing strategic areas for interaction in the oil and gas industry.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020