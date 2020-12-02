International exhibition on 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality begins in Ashgabat

An international exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality started at the Expo Centre of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The exhibition brings together 37 ministries and departments, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and other bodies. Representatives of foreign companies also participate in the exhibition via video communication.

The anniversary exhibition will last until Day of Neutrality (December 12). Each day of the exhibition is dedicated to one of the spheres of the national economy. The cycle began with the demonstration of the sphere of trade and entrepreneurship, presenting the products manufactured in Turkmenistan, including foodstuff, household goods, textiles, furniture, electronic equipment and modern household appliances. Exhibitors also presented achievements in the field of science, education, culture, sports and tourism.

The thematic exhibition also hosted a conference in the great hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry that was organized by the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

