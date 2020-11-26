Co-chairmen of Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission hold talks

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Russia Alexei Overchuk held online talks in their capacity as co-chairmen of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian commission on economic cooperation, Heads of a number of ministries of both countries also took part in the meeting.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of partnership in the trade and economic sphere as well as in industry and financial sphere. The sides paid special attention to the aspects of cooperation in the sphere of education and improvement of partnership mechanisms in this area.

The meeting concluded with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the power industry between the ministries of energy of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

