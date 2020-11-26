President of Turkmenistan inaugurates main mosque of Balkan province

As part of his working visit to Balkan province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the ceremony of inauguration of the main mosque of the province.

The white-marble mosque complex was erected in the city of Balkanabat, the administrative center of the province. It occupies more than 14 hectares. The mosque complex includes four 63-meter high minarets decorated with ornaments inherent in the Islamic culture. The two-storey building of the mosque has a prayer hall for 3000 people. The religious complex also features a special building for sadaqah (ritual diner) for 1500 people and a hotel for pilgrims.

Having blessed the opening of the new mosque, the head of state entered the building and, following a prayer, presented the mosque with the Islamic relics from Mecca. The mufti of Turkmenistan showed the head of state the main features of the new mosque and explained the meaning of inscriptions decorating the walls of the mosque. Then, the Turkmen leader offered a festive ritual dinner in the refectory on the occasion of the opening of the new mosque. All dinner costs were covered by the royalties that the head of state receives for his books.

At the end of the dinner, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished all the best to the dinner participants and all fellow countrymen.

