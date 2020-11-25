International conference “Turkmentel – 2020” opens in Ashgabat

The XIII international online conference on digital economy and innovative technologies “Turkmentel-2020” started in Ashgabat. It was organized by the Turkmen Communications Agency and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The specialized forum aims to develop international cooperation in the telecommunications sector of the Turkmen economy.

It is for the first time that foreign participants attend the conference not only in person but also online owing to the worldwide international travel restrictions.

This year, about 300 delegates from 21 countries participate in “Turkmentel-2020” conference, including representatives of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Great Britain, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, USA and a number of other countries.

On the first day of the forum, the participants discussed issues relating to digital transformation of innovative, information and communication technologies in Turkmenistan. They also reviewed international experience in the field of digitalization and modern trends in this area.

Discussions at the conference cover the topics such as satellite strategy and best practices, development of the fixed and mobile sector and cybersecurity issues.

The delegates of the forum received full information on the state, prospects and investment opportunities in the Turkmen telecommunications sector. They also conducted talks on the prospects of cooperation in the Turkmen communications market.

