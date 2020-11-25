MFA of Turkmenistan signes cooperation agreement with ITRC “Mir”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held an online meeting with the Chairman of “Mir” Interstate TV and Radio Company, Radik Batyrshin. The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of exchange of information and interaction through the mass media.

It was noted that the Turkmen side regards ITRC “Mir” as one of the leading TV and radio broadcasting companies with the multimillion audience, carrying out an important mission such as strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between countries and peoples.

The sides discussed practical interaction between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and “Mir” TV and Radio Company. The meeting finished with the signing of an Agreement on Cooperation in Information Policy between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and ITRC “Mir”, as well as an Agreement on Cooperation between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and ITRC “Mir”.

