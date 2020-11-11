President of Turkmenistan attends opening of facilities of 16th phase of Ashgabat development

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the festive opening of a big housing estate that was built as part of the 16th phase of development of Ashgabat.

A well-planned area with beautiful high-rise residential buildings and relevant social infrastructure has sprung up in the western part of the Turkmen capital. More than 1000 families have moved into six 48-apartment and ten 72-apartment twelve-storey residential buildings of superior comfort that were erected in this area as part of the 16th phase of development of Ashgabat.

A modern road infrastructure was also created in the new residential area. There were built new roads with a total length of more than 5 kilometers and equipped with relevant technical systems, as well as underground pedestrian crossings and bus stations. The territory adjacent to the facilities was fully landscaped.

Other facilities of the 16th phase of development of the capital city include monument “Turkmen Alabay” in the center of the road junction on the main Ashgabat avenue named after Magtymguly. The height of the dog statue is 6 meters. It stands on a 9-meter high pedestal.

