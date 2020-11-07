President of Turkmenistan inaugurates sanatorium near Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the opening ceremony of the modern sanatorium called “Bagabat” in the foothills of Kopetdag near Ashgabat.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted the comprehensive development of the sanatorium-resort industry under the national “Health” programme is one of the priorities in ensuring health recreation of citizens of the country.

Sanatorium “Bagabat” is a modern complex for 200 people that meets international standards. It consists of the department of balneotherapy, water and mud therapy; consultative and diagnostic department; department of physiotherapy, and SPA department. The sanatorium specializes on prevention of respiratory diseases, diseases of the nervous, endocrine, digestive and reproductive systems, as well as skin diseases.

There are walking paths and summerhouses in the landscaped green area surrounding the white marble building of the sanatorium. There are also sports grounds for football, basketball, tennis, billiards, children's sports grounds and a café in the territory of the sanatorium.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020