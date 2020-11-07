CIS heads of government discuss response to pandemic and economic partnership

The CIS Council of Heads of Government discussed via video link issues relating to the response to the pandemic and development of economic partnerships.

The sides discussed progress in the implementation of the agreements reached earlier and reviewed a number of issues on interaction in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. As part of separate discussions, the sides also discussed cooperation in responding to the pandemic, practical cooperation in the field of health care, as well as overcoming the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reaffirmed Ashgabat's commitment to cooperation within the CIS, in particular in implementing the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030.

The meeting also looked at the key areas of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, including joint projects in the field of science, culture and sports.

