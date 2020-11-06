Turkmen Institute of International Relations hosts round table on 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a round table via a video link marking the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. The conference was attended by MGIMO academic staff, scholars, political scientists, as well as diplomats from the Central Asian countries.

The forum participants noted the unique opportunities and the constructive role of Turkmenistan's neutrality in ensuring peace and stability in the region. They emphasized particular relevance of Ashgabat's initiatives aimed to solve global problems in the political, humanitarian and environmental spheres.

Among other topics, the forum discussed the development of the multifaceted relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. In this regard, speakers emphasized the high level of the interstate dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and strategic partnership. In this regard, special attention was paid to the Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the field of science and education.

The forum participants supported the idea of continuing contacts, including in the field of teaching, publication of scientific works and articles on the current interstate relations.

Proposals were also made with regard to establishing cooperation in the area of ​​student exchanges and advanced training of teaching staff.

