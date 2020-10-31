Art Center “Jahan” inaugurated in Ashgabat

The multifunctional Art Center “Jahan” (Universe) was inaugurated in Ashgabat ahead of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The inauguration ceremony of the center, which was built on the order of the Ashgabat administration, was attended by cultural figures and masters of art of Turkmenistan, many of whom will work with talented children in this center.

“Jahan” is a palace offering all conditions for the full-scale realization of creativity of musicians, dancers and singers. The Art Center will have hobby groups, sections and studios for various interests, as well as gyms. The opening ceremony finished with a concert of the masters of art of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020